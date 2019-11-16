Capitals' John Carlson: Pushes point streak to five games
Carlson posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.
With the helper, Carlson is on a five-game point streak. He has a goal and seven helpers in that span. Carlson is up to a ridiculous 31 points through 21 games this year, while adding 61 shots and 40 blocks. His assist Friday was also his 10th power-play point of the campaign.
