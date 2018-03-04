Capitals' John Carlson: Puts up three points in Stadium Series
Carlson scored his 12th goal of the season at even strength and added two power-play assists in Saturday's Stadium Series win over Toronto.
Carlson has been a machine on the Washington blueline this season, putting up 53 points in 65 games. The power-play quarterback has racked up 25 of his points with the man advantage and logs heavy minutes in all situations. Carlson has six points in his last four games and can be rolled out with full confidence down the stretch.
