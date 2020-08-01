While Carlson (undisclosed) participated in Saturday's practice, head coach Todd Reirden would not confirm the defenseman's availability for the first round robin match against the Lightning on Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

This may just be boilerplate postseason gamesmanship by the Capitals coach as the available evidence points to Carlson being good to go sometime in the near future. However, fantasy managers should check back for confirmation prior to puck drop on Monday afternoon, but at a minimum, the Norris Trophy-finalist's presence at practice is a good indication that any absence is likely to be short-lived.