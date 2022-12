Carlson registered seven shots, four blocks and a minus-1 rating versus Edmonton on Monday.

Carlson has put 50 shots on net over his last 12 contests, resulting in six goals and two assists. Given the blueliner's recent shot totals, he should continue to be a top-end fantasy target with plenty of goals to follow. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Carlson should continue to feature prominently at both even strength and with the power play.