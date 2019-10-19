Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up three more points

Carlson dished out three assists and was plus-2 with two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Carlson is off to an incredible season so far, leading all NHL defensemen with 17 points in nine games. He has recorded a point in all but one game and already has six multi-point games to his credit. The 29-year-old is a big-minute defenseman who had a career-high 70 points in 2018-19 and is on an early pace to absolutely obliterate that mark in 2019-20.