Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up two more points

Carson registered two assists and added two blocks and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The two-assist outing pushed Carlson's point streak to seven games (1g, 10a) and padded his team-leading point total to 34 in 23 games. He opened the season hot and has stayed hot. We're just over a quarter of the way into the season and Carlson is already almost halfway to the career-high 70 points he had in 80 games last year. Just an absurd 2019-20 season for the 29-year-old.