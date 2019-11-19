Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up two more points
Carson registered two assists and added two blocks and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
The two-assist outing pushed Carlson's point streak to seven games (1g, 10a) and padded his team-leading point total to 34 in 23 games. He opened the season hot and has stayed hot. We're just over a quarter of the way into the season and Carlson is already almost halfway to the career-high 70 points he had in 80 games last year. Just an absurd 2019-20 season for the 29-year-old.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Season for ages continues•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: No sign of slowing down•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Offensive dominance continues•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two goals•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assist extends point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.