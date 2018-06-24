Capitals' John Carlson: Re-signs with Washington

Carlson signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Capitals on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

As an unrestricted free agent, Carlson could have started talking with other teams Sunday, but the Capitals managed to lock up their top defenseman before he could even do so. Carlson lead all defensemen in the NHL in points last season when he tallied 15 goals and 53 assists, and he has essentially doubled his salary as a result.