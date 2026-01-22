Carlson logged two helpers, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

With the effort, Carlson became the 21st blueliner in NHL history to earn 600 assists. He achieved the milestone in his 1,135th game. He's done good work recently with a goal and 10 helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the 36-year-old is at 40 points (eight on the power play), 100 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 47 contests.