Carlson (lower body) will return to action versus Boston on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson racked up 15 of his 44 points this season with the man advantage and figures to retake his place quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. For the fourth straight year, the 31-year-old defenseman reached the 10-goal mark and should continue to provide elite fantasy value heading into the playoffs.