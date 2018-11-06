Capitals' John Carlson: Registers two helpers

Carlson collected two assists -- one at even strength and the other on the man advantage -- in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Oilers.

The pair of apples obviously helped fantasy owners the most, but it's worth noting that Carlson also had a team-high five shots and more takeaways than anyone else on the ice with four. He's up to five goals and 11 assists through 13 games this season; it's unreasonable to expect Carlson to maintain a 16.1 shooting percentage as a defenseman, but he sets up goals with aplomb to solidify his status as one of the most dependable fantasy rearguards the game has to offer.