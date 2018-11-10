Capitals' John Carlson: Returns to practice Saturday

Carlson (lower body) was on the ice for Saturday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carlson was held out of Friday's loss to Columbus, but his presence on the ice could indicate he returns for Sunday's game against the visiting Coyotes. Keep an eye out for further confirmation, but it looks like the 28-year-old blueliner's absence won't last much longer.

More News
Our Latest Stories