Carlson (undisclosed) took part in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washingtonreports.

Carlson was held out of all three round robin games after getting twisted up along the boards late in an exhibition match against the Hurricanes prior to the start of the playoffs but appears to be getting closer to a return. At the moment, the Norris Trophy finalist should be considered "questionable" for Wednesday's matinee against the Islanders, but circle back for updates in the interim.