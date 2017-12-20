Capitals' John Carlson: Riding four-game point streak

Carlson finished with an assist, a plus-2 rating, three shots, and a team-high 27:07 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Carlson is well on his way to a career season as he already has three goals and 26 points in just 35 games after managing 37 points in 72 games a season ago. If the 27-year-old could even come close to cracking 2014-15's 55-point campaign, he could be in line for a massive contract extension in the offseason -- to say nothing of being a legitimate contender for the Norris Trophy at season's end.