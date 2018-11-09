Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out Friday

Carlson (lower body) won't play Friday against Columbus, but could return to action Sunday against Arizona, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Carlson is reportedly dealing with a nagging issue, but it doesn't appear to be overly serious. The 28-year-old blueliner has picked up right where he left off last season, racking up five goals and 18 points through the first 14 games, making him one of the premier fantasy options at his position.