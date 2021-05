Carlson (lower body) is day-to-day with a lower body injury and will not dress for Saturday's match against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson missed two games recently with a lower-body injury and it's not yet clear if the cause of Saturday's absence is related to his prior injury. The 31-year-old has notched 10 goals and 44 points in 52 games and could be in the running for Norris Trophy consideration after the regular season ends.