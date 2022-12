Carlson found the back of the net in Washington's 5-2 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Carlson's goal came at 18:54 of the third period and only narrowed the Flames' lead to 4-2. He's found the back of the net in three of his last four games, bringing him up to eight goals and 14 points in 20 contests this season. Carlson is one of the league's best offensive defensemen and is appropriately serving on Washington's first pairing and top power-play unit.