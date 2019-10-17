Capitals' John Carlson: Scores game-winning goal
Carlson collected a goal and two assists, totalling three points in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toronto.
Wednesday's win was Carlson's second three-point performance of the season, giving the defenseman 14 points through the campaign's first eight games. He's collected at least one assist in all but one game so far, and two of Carlson's three goals have turned out to be game-winners.
