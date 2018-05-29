Capitals' John Carlson: Scores in loss
Carlson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's Game 1 loss against Vegas.
The Norris Trophy Finalist has been a force from the point in these playoffs, leading all defenseman in playoff points with 17 (four goals, 13 assists) in 20 games. His key role on the Capitals' dominant power-play unit was evident in the regular season, when he tied for 12th among all players in power-play points (32). This success has seamlessly transitioned to the playoffs, as 10 of his 17 points have come on the power play (three goals, seven assists). Carlson's proven power-play success paired with his healthy 25:56 average time on ice bodes well for future production in the FInals.
