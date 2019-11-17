Capitals' John Carlson: Season for ages continues
Carlson picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Bruins.
Carlson has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a six-game point streak. We keep waiting for him to cool off, but that just isn't happening. Let Carlson push up the points for you while he remains white hot. This is a season for the ages for him.
