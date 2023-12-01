Carlson recorded a pair of power-play assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Carlson helped out on two of Tom Wilson's three goals in the contest. Over the last eight games, Carlson has managed six helpers and a plus-7 rating. The 33-year-old defenseman hasn't been all that negatively affected by the Capitals' sluggish offense this season -- he's up to 13 points, 44 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances.