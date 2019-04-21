Capitals' John Carlson: Serves up two power-play assists

Carlson posted two power-play helpers, three shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Carlson last found himself on the scoresheet in Game 1, when he had a trio of helpers. For the series, the 29-year-old blueliner has five assists -- four coming with a man advantage -- and 18 shots on goal. He's also racked up 10 blocked shots and six PIM.