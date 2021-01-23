Carlson recorded an assist, six shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating before scoring the only goal in the shootout during Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres,

The 31-year-old saw a massive 28:37 of ice time with the Caps missing a number of regulars due to COVID-19 protocols, including Alex Ovechkin, and Carlson was able to keep the team pointed in the right direction despite the absences. The All-Star blueliner has a goal and four points through five games, but as he showed last season, he has another gear to his production that he hasn't found yet in 2021.