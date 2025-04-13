Carlson (rest) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Carlson will skip the second half of Washington's back-to-back set versus the Blue Jackets for maintenance. He has accounted for five goals, 51 points, 167 shots on net and 131 blocked shots through 79 appearances this season. Carlson will probably play Tuesday versus the Islanders or Thursday against the Penguins before the beginning of the playoffs. Dylan McIlrath will replace Carlson in Sunday's lineup.