Capitals' John Carlson: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks.
Carlson was not announced as a game-time decision, but he was ruled out after participating in warmups. Declan Chisholm will replace him in the lineup, while Rasmus Sandin is likely to absorb Carlson's power-play time.
