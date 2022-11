Carlson (lower body) will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson took part in Wednesday's morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game as he works his way back to full health. The 32-year-old has two goals and six points in nine games and will be sorely missed by the Capitals when they take the ice against their most bitter division rival.