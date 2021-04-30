Carlson (lower body) participated in Friday's optional skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson was a late scratch for Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins, but his return to the ice is at least an encouraging sign. The 31-year-old's availability for Saturday's match against the Penguins is uncertain, so fantasy managers should circle back for further updates prior to puck drop. Justin Schultz should continue to fill the void on the top defense pairing and power-play unit in the interim.