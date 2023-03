Carlson (face) was on the ice during Wednesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson skated with his teammates for the first time since being hit in the face with a slap shot during a 4-1 win over the Jets on Dec. 23. The 33-year-old was sporting a non-contact jersey and his return remains ways off, but his presence on the ice is another positive step in his recovery.