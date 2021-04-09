Carlson produced two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Carlson set up tallies by Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie in a span of 19 seconds during the second period. That was it for the Capitals' offense Thursday. Carlson has 34 points (12 on the power play), 100 shots, 54 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-7 rating through 40 games.