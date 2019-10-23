Capitals' John Carlson: Snipes pair of goals

Carlson scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Incredibly, it's only Carlson's second game without a helper this year, but the pair of goals more than makes up for it. The American defender is at five goals and a league-leading 20 points in 11 contests, while adding 23 blocked shots and 23 shots on goal. Only six of his points have come on the power play, compared to 33 out of 70 points on the man advantage last year.