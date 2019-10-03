Capitals' John Carlson: Sparks offense in OT win
Carlson notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
The defenseman was all over the scoresheet, adding a plus-2 rating, two hits and a blocked shot to his haul. Carlson recorded a helper on the Caps' first and last goals of the night, and after piling up a career-high 57 assists and 70 points in 2018-19, the 29-year-old wasted no time in getting the current season off to a fast start.
