Carlson collected four assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
He helped set up all three of the Caps' goals in the second period as they took a commanding lead. Carlson has a three-game point streak going, and on the season the All-Star blueliner has 10 goals and 42 points through 45 contests.
