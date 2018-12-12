Capitals' John Carlson: Spectacular season continues
Carlson recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
The Caps' blueliner leads all defenseman with 27 assists. Through 29 games, Carlson is averaging more than a point per game. He continues to reward his owners most every night and should be a lock to start if you own him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...