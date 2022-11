Carlson scored twice in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

It was Carlson's second straight multi-point game. He has five goals and 11 points in 13 contests this season. He's recorded at least 70 points in three of his last four seasons and it's entirely possible that he'll hit that milestone again. There are defensemen out there that can do better than him offensively, but not many.