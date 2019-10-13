Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot Saturday
Carlson tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Carlson is pacing NHL blueliners with two goals and 10 points in six games. The 29-year-old could push for the Norris Trophy if he can keep producing near point-per-game offense and is among the elite fantasy defensemen so make sure he's a fixture in your lineup from here on out.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Grabs NHL defenseman scoring lead•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two points in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches power-play helper•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Sparks offense in OT win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Serves up two power-play assists•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Floods assist column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.