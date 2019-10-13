Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot Saturday

Carlson tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Carlson is pacing NHL blueliners with two goals and 10 points in six games. The 29-year-old could push for the Norris Trophy if he can keep producing near point-per-game offense and is among the elite fantasy defensemen so make sure he's a fixture in your lineup from here on out.