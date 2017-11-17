Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot with assist Thursday

Carlson tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.

The pending unrestricted free agent is putting together an excellent campaign with 16 points in 20 games. The only black marks are a minus-7 rating and a possible decrease in his ice time now that Matt Niskanen is back in the lineup. Caveats notwithstanding, the 27-year-old rearguard has been dynamite in all formats this season so keep playing him as you normally would.