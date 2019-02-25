Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot with helper

Carlson recorded an assist and six shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

Carlson has accrued a goal and seven points -- including four power-play points -- over his last six games. The 29-year-old defender could eclipse a career-high 68 points set in 2017-18 if he can stay hot for the remainder of the season, so keep rolling him out regularly.

