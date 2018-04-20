Capitals' John Carlson: Stays scorching with helper Thursday
Carlson registered a power-play assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.
Carlson has been absolutely dominant thus far in the playoffs with a goal and eight points in four games. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to build on an incredible resume in 2017-18 as he marches towards a lucrative contract extension this Summer. The 27th overall pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has established himself as one of the top blueliners in the league and should be an early selection in all formats come 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches three more assists•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Collects three assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Can't buy goal, but sets up two•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Puts up three points in Stadium Series•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...