Capitals' John Carlson: Stays scorching with helper Thursday

Carlson registered a power-play assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

Carlson has been absolutely dominant thus far in the playoffs with a goal and eight points in four games. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to build on an incredible resume in 2017-18 as he marches towards a lucrative contract extension this Summer. The 27th overall pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has established himself as one of the top blueliners in the league and should be an early selection in all formats come 2018-19 fantasy drafts.