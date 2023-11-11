Carlson missed the scoresheet but had a season-high five blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
While Carlson hasn't recorded a point in four straight games, he wouldn't be considered an elite defenseman if he didn't help out in other areas. Still, Carlson is averaging a career high in ice time (26:12) -- including 4:31 on the power play -- so it's likely only a matter of time before he gets going offensively. The 15-year veteran has one goal and six assists through 12 contests.
