Capitals' John Carlson: Still racking up points
Carlson registered a goal and an assist with five shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders. He also logged a game-high 27:56 of ice time.
The dream season continues for Carlson, who now has 15 goals and 67 points in 56 games, already putting him on the verge of surpassing the career-high 70 points amassed a year ago. Carlson has seven points in his last five games (one goal, six assists) and continues to lead all NHL defensemen in scoring.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night against Kings•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two helpers in comeback win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Adds to impressive point total•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Earns power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.