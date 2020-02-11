Capitals' John Carlson: Still racking up points

Carlson registered a goal and an assist with five shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders. He also logged a game-high 27:56 of ice time.

The dream season continues for Carlson, who now has 15 goals and 67 points in 56 games, already putting him on the verge of surpassing the career-high 70 points amassed a year ago. Carlson has seven points in his last five games (one goal, six assists) and continues to lead all NHL defensemen in scoring.