Carlson collected a power-play goal on four shots and added a pair of blocks Monday in a 5-3 loss to Boston.

Carlson gave the Capitals a seemingly commanding 3-0 lead midway through the third period, scoring on a wrister from the high slot. It was his fourth goal of the season, three of which have come with the man advantage. Carlson has found the scoresheet in eight of 10 games this season and is tied for the NHL lead among defensemen with 11 points.