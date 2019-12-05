Capitals' John Carlson: Strikes for pair of goals
Carlson scored twice on four shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Carlson was all the offense the Capitals needed. His first goal, the 100th of his career, was an unassisted strike from above the circles. He also finished off a cross-ice pass from T.J. Oshie with a nifty deke around Jonathan Quick. The defenseman has three goals and three helpers over his last three games. For the year, Carlson has 11 goals and 42 points through 30 appearances. He's simply the best blueliner in the league at this point in the season.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Paces Caps with three points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up two more points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Season for ages continues•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: No sign of slowing down•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Offensive dominance continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.