Capitals' John Carlson: Strikes for pair of goals

Carlson scored twice on four shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Carlson was all the offense the Capitals needed. His first goal, the 100th of his career, was an unassisted strike from above the circles. He also finished off a cross-ice pass from T.J. Oshie with a nifty deke around Jonathan Quick. The defenseman has three goals and three helpers over his last three games. For the year, Carlson has 11 goals and 42 points through 30 appearances. He's simply the best blueliner in the league at this point in the season.