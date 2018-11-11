Capitals' John Carlson: Suiting up Sunday
Carlson (lower body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Arizona, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Carlson missed just one game with his lower-body injury, a 2-1 loss to Columbus. The 28-year-old will give Washington a huge boost on both ends of the ice. Carlson has five goals and 18 points in 14 games this season.
