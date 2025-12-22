Carlson posted a primary assist and a plus-2 rating in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Carlson contributed an even-strength helper on Ethen Frank's second marker of the game to tie the score at 2-2 midway through the final stanza. The 35-year-old Carlson has now registered a goal and five points over his last five contests from his usual top-pairing role. The 2008 first-round selection is on pace for 68 points, which would be his most since 2021-22, when he produced 17 goals and 54 assists across 78 regular-season games.