Carlson logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Carlson has racked up a goal and four assists over his last three outings to bounce back from a five-game slump. The defenseman had a hand in goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Ethen Frank in the first period as the Capitals leaned on their depth to establish an early lead. Carlson is up to 34 points (nine goals, 25 helpers) with 80 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 41 appearances in 2025-26.