Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies apple in preseason win

Carlson notched one assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.

Carlson showcased a breakout season last year, racking up 15 goals and 68 points while firing 237 shots on goal. He struggled with a lower-body injury earlier in camp, but his appearance Tuesday reaffirms his health. Expect Carlson to be one of the top blueliners targeted in fantasy settings this campaign.