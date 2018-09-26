Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies apple in preseason win

Carlson notched one assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.

Carlson showcased a breakout season last year, racking up 15 goals and 68 points while firing 237 shots on goal. He struggled with a lower-body injury earlier in camp, but his appearance Tuesday reaffirms his health. Expect Carlson to be one of the top blueliners targeted in fantasy settings this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories