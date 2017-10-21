Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies assist, 10 shots Friday

Carlson had an assist and 10 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.

Aided by 6:17 in power-play time, the 27-year-old defenseman now has five assists in eight games to start the season. Quarterbacking the top power-play unit and being relied on to do heavy lifting offensively with Matt Niskanen (upper body) on the shelf, the first-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft projects to remain a strong fantasy asset. It's worth noting that Carlson has added motivation to pad his resume before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.