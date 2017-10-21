Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies assists, 10 shots Friday

Carlson had an assist and 10 shots in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.

Aided by 6:17 in power-play time, the 27-year-old now has five assists in eight games to start the season. Quarterbacking the top power-play unit and being relied on to do heavy lifting offensively with Matt Niskanen (upper body) on the shelf, the first-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft is a must-start every night as he pads his resume for a contract extension next summer.