Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies assists, 10 shots Friday
Carlson had an assist and 10 shots in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.
Aided by 6:17 in power-play time, the 27-year-old now has five assists in eight games to start the season. Quarterbacking the top power-play unit and being relied on to do heavy lifting offensively with Matt Niskanen (upper body) on the shelf, the first-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft is a must-start every night as he pads his resume for a contract extension next summer.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Protected from expansion draft•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Ready for playoff opener•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Positioned to play Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Status uncertain•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Healthy entering postseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...