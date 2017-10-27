Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies helper Thursday
Carlson had an assist and four shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
The U.S. Olympian is having a pretty solid start to the season, garnering six assists in 10 games behind a whopping 26:45 in average ice time. A lack of goal scoring and a minus-5 rating are the only blemishes on his campaign thus far, but both are likely to improve given his ice time and the increase in his shots taken, so keep rolling with him.
