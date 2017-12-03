Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies pair of helpers Saturday

Carlson registered two assists (one on the power play) and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Carlson continues to build on a breakout campaign with his 19th point in 27 games. Only a minus-10 rating blemishes an otherwise banner season, as he marches towards unrestricted free agency next summer. Logging a career-high 26:39 of ice time per game and anchoring a potent No. 1 power-play unit, the 27-year-old defender is a must-start asset every night.