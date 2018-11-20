Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies two assists

Carlson picked up two assists while logging 25:59 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Carlson has been fantastic this campaign, racking up five goals and 21 points in just 19 games. If he keeps up this pace, he'll easily surpass the career highs in goals (15) and assists (53) he set a season ago in 2018-19.

